DICT eyes investments from Finland, Sweden

MANILA: The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) aims to boost the country's information and communications technology (ICT) sector through possible partnerships with investors and ICT companies from Finland and Sweden. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the DICT said a meeting between Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden Maria Lumen Banzon Isleta, DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy, and DICT Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue explored opportunities in various sectors such as e-governance, financial technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity from the two European countries. Isleta highlighted Sweden's progress towards digitalization, upskilling for information and communications technology (ICT) workers, and the implementation of a digital ID and e-visa system. She added that Sweden has also made significant strides in renewable energy, smart city development, and education. On the other hand, Uy gave updates on the Philippines' digitalization efforts such as ex panding the ICT Academy to be available to the public, increased focus on cybersecurity and digital connectivity, and the ongoing rollout of the National ID and e-visa system. He asked Isleta for help promoting the DICT's initiatives to potential partners in Finland and Sweden in line with her suggestion to visit Sweden to engage with ICT companies. They also discussed a potential collaboration with the European Union on secure data transmission via submarine cables, underscoring mutual interest in fostering closer ties, and using technological advancements for the benefit of both nations. The meeting was held on Tuesday at the DICT Central Office in Quezon City. Source: Philippines News Agency