DICT activates satellite internet in 4 DRRMOs in Negros Occidental

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) activated the very small aperture terminal (VSAT) satellite internet connectivity in four disaster risk reduction and management offices (DRRMOs) in Negros Occidental. The installed and activated VSATs are in the Provincial DRRMO based here and in Cadiz, Kabankalan and Sipalay cities. Mary Jane Agonace, provincial director of DICT-Negros Occidental Provincial Field Office, on Tuesday said the four DRRMOs, which are among the recipients in the initial phase of the program, were chosen for their active involvement in disaster response. 'The VSAT will serve as data communications or internet access during disasters when all telecommunications signals are down. It can also be installed mobile on a vehicle for barangays without means of communication. The VSAT can provide them with internet connectivity,' Agonace told the Philippine News Agency. She added that with the activation last month, the equipment is installed for ready internet access for use by the public or the CDRRM office whenever a disaster happens. DICT activated the VSAT at the PDRRMO on Jan. 22, Sipalay City on Jan. 23, Kabankalan City on Jan. 24, and Cadiz City on Jan. 25. Engineers Neil Divinagracia and Hypter Jean Posadas of the DICT-Western Visayas Government Emergency Communications System led the installation and turnover of equipment in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Program Division headed by Irene Bel Ploteña. Personnel of the recipient-DRRMOs also trained on the use of VSAT during the installation and the activation of the satellite internet equipment. The VSATs are powered by internet service providers Stellarsat Solutions Inc. and Kacific Broadband Satellites. Source: Philippines News Agency