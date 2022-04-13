﻿Diarrhea kills 3, downs 33 in Davao de Oro

diarrhea outbreak in the Davao de Oro town of Laak killed three people and sent 33 people to various hospitals, a municipal official said Wednesday.

Dr. Julius Jaekel Remollo, Laak municipal health officer, said the three fatalities were senior citizens and a 32-year-old man.

Remollo said at least 150 residents suffered from the outbreak that started Monday, with some residents complaining of stomach pains, vomiting, and loose bowel movement.

“Based on their stool exam results, they have amoebiasis and heterophyiasis,” Remollo said in an interview.

Of the 33 patients, he said 30 were confined in the municipal health center while the rest are being treated in neighboring areas.

Remollo said a site inspection on the town’s water reservoir together with the Environmental Sanitation Team was immediately conducted, followed by a bacteriological test and household water disinfection.

“We went to their water reservoir and found out that it was contaminated due to the flooding last week,” the municipal health officer said.

Currently, he said those who fell mildly ill are being provided with medicines and oral rehydration solutions.

The local government has also installed a 2,000-liter water tank for the affected residents.

Source: Philippines News Agency