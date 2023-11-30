Dialogue and Community Engagement Key to Resolving Insurgency, Says 5ID Chief

Baguio City – The Philippine Army's 5th Infantry Division (5ID) emphasized the importance of dialogue and community engagement in addressing Cordillera's insurgency issues. Col. Virgilio Noora, OIC assistant division commander of the 5ID and commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Baguio, stated on Thursday that open communication with community members could resolve 70 percent of the insurgency problems in the region. Noora's comments came during a sideline interview at a round table discussion with the Kordilyera Media and Citizens Council (KMCC).

According to Philippines News Agency, the meeting, which was part of JTF's operations to understand all sectors, provided a platform for airing the military's stance on allegations of red-tagging some Baguio City journalists.

Noora highlighted that the insurgency issue in the country is a mix of political and military aspects, with addressing the political side being crucial to finding solutions. He noted the presence of a JTF in Baguio due to youth recruitment in schools. Former Baguio City Mayor Reinaldo Bautista, co-chairman of the KMCC, emphasized maintaining Baguio as a safe haven.