DHSUD, NHA to aid calamity-hit families in Iloilo City

ILOILO CITY: The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has ordered its regional office in Western Visayas to validate the number of families affected by fire incidents for the provision of financial assistance under the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP). DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, in a letter dated March 21 to Iloilo City Rep. Julienne Baronda, said the regional office is confirming the total number of affected families. 'Upon receiving the funding requirement from our regional office, the central office shall undertake careful assessment and validation. Thereafter, our shelter response team shall distribute the financial assistance amounting to PHP15,000 per beneficiary family,' he said in the letter obtained by the Philippine News Agency on Monday. Acuzar said the aid constitutes the first phase of the IDSAP. He also tasked the National Housing Authority (NHA) to identify and implement 'appropriate housing program' to address the shelter needs of t hose displaced due to the rehabilitation of rivers and creeks in the city. Last week, Baronda met with the officials of DHSUD and NHA in Manila to tackle any assistance to families affected by calamities and government rehabilitation projects. She particularly sought assistance for fire victims in Barangays Airport in Mandurriao, Yulo Drive, and Sto. Niño in Arevalo, South Fundidor and Salvacion Habog-Habog in Molo, Sambag and Our Lady of Lourdes in Jaro, and Mabini in Lapaz. Baronda also brought to their attention the families from Barangays Dungon-B who were victims of a typhoon and from Barangays Desamparados and Quezon affected by government projects. Source: Philippines News Agency