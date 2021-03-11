DFA warns public vs. entry exemption scams

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it received reports that some foreign nationals have attempted to enter the Philippines with fake entry exemption documents.

In an advisory dated March 10, the DFA warned that appropriate charges await those involved in such activities or any form of scam related to the entry of foreign nationals.

“Individuals or groups that present fraudulent entry exemption documents will be dealt with accordingly and appropriate charges will be filed against individuals/entities involved in these activities,” it said.

The DFA has yet to provide details on the reports it received nor on the background of the violators.

Meanwhile, it noted that the DFA does not collect a “travel exemption fee” or any kind of fee whatsoever for the issuance of entry exemption documents.

It urged the public to report those individuals or groups involved in such activities to the DFA through oca@dfa.gov.ph.

It also reminded that entry restrictions are still in place pursuant to the directives of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Office of the President.

As of March 5, those allowed to enter the Philippines are Filipinos, balikbayans, and those with valid and existing visa at the time of entry, and who were not permitted to enter the country under previous IATF resolutions.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, the following need to present an entry exemption document issued by the country’s foreign post abroad:

— Holders of valid and existing Section 9 (A) visas under Commonwealth Act No. 613; and

— Holders of valid and existing Special Resident and Retirees Visa (SRRV).