DFA to repatriate Pinoys from nCoV-hit China next week

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) plans to evacuate the first batch of voluntary repatriates from the virus-hit China by next week upon clearance from the Chinese authorities.

"The DFA intends to repatriate the first batch of Filipinos next week subject to China's rules on disease containment, including immigration clearances, quarantine process, among others," the DFA said on Thursday in an advisory.

Filipinos in Wuhan City and the rest of Hubei province will be given priority in the first batch of repatriates. There are 30 to 50 Filipinos in Hubei who indicated their willingness to return home.

A total of 300 Filipinos are in Hubei Province, with its capital Huwan identified as the epicenter of the novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV. Some 150 of the Filipinos are in Wuhan and the rest are from outside the city but within the province.

Foreign reports quoting health authorities said the number of deaths from the rapidly spreading nCoV in the province hit 42 on Thursday.

Filipinos who wish to be included in the first batch are urged to contact the Philippine embassy in Beijing or the nearest Consulate General in their area by Feb. 3, 2020.

The DFA assured that the Philippine government is ready to repatriate all those who wish to return in the wake of health concerns brought about by the outbreak in China.

Meanwhile, the DFA reminded that all repatriates will be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency