DFA summons Chinese envoy; tells China to stop lingering near Ayungin

MANILA: The Philippine government has "firmly asked" China to stop lingering in waters around Ayungin Shoal, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said after summoning Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian. The DFA said it summoned Huang on Monday to convey Manila's "strong protest" against the Chinese forces' aggressive and harassing actions in the West Philippine Sea over the weekend. DFA Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro verbally delivered the protest over the dangerous maneuvers of Chinese vessels that led to collision, illegal shadowing, and undue use of water cannons during the country's rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal. The DFA said it reiterated to Huang that Ayungin Shoal is not an island but a low-tide elevation within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf. "As such, the Philippines exercises sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the feature. As a low-tide elevation, Ayungin Shoal can neither be the subject of a sovereignty claim nor is it capable of app ropriation under international law," it said in a statement Tuesday. Lazaro also emphasized that the Philippines' resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre are part of the country's regular operations and are in line with domestic and international law. She emphasized that China has no right to interfere with the Philippines' legitimate activities in the Philippines' own EEZ, including in the waters around Ayungin Shoal. The actions of the Chinese vessels within the Philippine EEZ are illegal and violate the freedom of navigation, the department said. The DFA said China should comply with its obligations under international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the 2016 Award in the South China Sea Arbitration, and the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea. It also called on China to adhere to its commitments under the 2002 ASEAN-China Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC). In addition, the DFA convey ed Manila's strong protest against China's dangerous maneuvers and use of water cannons against three Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels - the Datu Sanday, Datu Bankaw, and Datu Tamblot - on Dec. 9. The DFA lamented that it was a humanitarian and support mission to provide fuel and grocery packages to Filipino fisherfolk who are "only trying to fish in their traditional fishing ground of Bajo de Masinloc." The same messages were likewise conveyed by the DFA and the Philippine Embassy in Beijing to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs the previous day, it said. Source: Philippines News Agency