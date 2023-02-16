DFA stands by PCG account on Ayungin row after China’s denial

MANILA: The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) stood by the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) account on the laser-pointing incident at the Ayungin Shoal following a denial from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza on Thursday said the MOFA has denied that the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) involved had a military-grade laser on board.

“It said that it only had a range finder that it uses to measure distance. As far as the DFA is concerned, we have no reason to doubt the PCG’s account of the incident,” she told reporters.

China’s denial was made in several instances including through the newly-established “communication line” between the DFA and MOFA that the latter used on the morning of Feb. 14.

Daza said the DFA told China that BRP Malapascua was undertaking legitimate activities within Philippine EEZ and that the CCG’s actions, which included “shadowing, harassment, and dangerous maneuvers,” have put the Filipino vessel and its crew in danger.

“Our focal person expressed the Philippines’ disappointment over the incident and called on China to refrain from committing such actions in the future,” Daza said.

In the said mechanism, Beijing reiterated its claim over the Ayungin Shoal, which is 105 nautical miles (NM) off Palawan and well within the Philippines' 200-NM exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Chinese focal person, Daza noted, had asked for the two states to “work together to implement (the) consensus" reached by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month.

In response, Daza said: “While we agree that we should continue working together we hope that the Chinese side would reciprocate our efforts and refrain from committing actions that do not in anyway positively contribute to our relations.”

The Chinese MOFA again publicly denied the Philippines’ account on Feb. 15, saying the CCG “did not direct lasers at the Philippine crew, and the hand-held equipment does not inflict damage on anything or anyone on the vessel.”

It claimed that the Philippine side’s “allegation does not reflect the truth” and that it “has learned what actually happened.”

The United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Germany, Denmark, and the United Kingdom had earlier voiced support to the Philippines’ diplomatic protest and asked China to respect the international law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The incident occurred on Feb. 6 while the BRP Malapascua was conducting a resupply mission for the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

The CCG vessel 5205, according to DFA, interfered and directed a “military-grade laser that caused temporary blindness to Filipino crew members” onboard the ship.

Under the UNCLOS, a coastal state has the “sovereign rights” to explore and exploit, as well as conserve and manage both living and non-living resources within its 200-NM EEZ.

Recto lauds PBMM stance on Ayungin incident

House Deputy Speaker and Batangas 6th District Rep. Ralph G. Recto on Thursday said Marcos deserved praises for summoning Chinese ambassador Huang Xilian at Malacañan Palace to express his concerns over the Chinese ships’ actions.

“President Marcos Jr deserves praise for standing up against Chinese bullying in our own backyard,” Recto said, adding “his move shone a spotlight to the world on the correctness of the Philippine position, more powerful than the laser show that the Chinese boats put up to manifest their baseless claim.”

Recto said the fact that many countries followed suit in condemning China “showed that the President used a nonconfrontational tool that enlightens the civilized world better than lasers.”

He added that summoning the Chinese ambassador “was worth more than the reams of diplomatic protests that DFA has been regularly lodging against China.”

He said the latest, which denounces the recent "dangerous maneuvers" of the CCG in Ayungin Shoal, was the 75th “note verbale” against China filed under the Marcos administration.

Last year, a total of 195 notes verbales were filed by DFA with the Chinese Embassy.

Recto, however, said the “laser harassment” is not a basis for “running to Uncle Sam” to invoke the mutual defense treaty between the Philippines and the US.

He said it is a disproportionate response that will escalate things unnecessarily.

“I put my faith in the President that he has more than enough in his toolkit to respond to Chinese aggression, without need to send an SOS to the Americans,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency