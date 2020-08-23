DFA reports rise in Covid-19 recoveries among Pinoys abroad

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday noted a spike in the number of Filipinos who recovered from coronavirus disease(Covid-19) abroad, with 58 new recoveries logged in Europe.

Based on the latest data from the DFA, the 5,927 recoveries tally higher than the active cases at 3,323 and fatalities at 733.

The overall case count currently stands at 9,983, with eight new infections reported in the Asia Pacific and Europe.

Most of the active cases are undergoing treatment in the Middle East/Africa region with 2,350, followed by Europe with 445, the Asia Pacific with 368, and the Americas with 160.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of Filipinos who have recovered from Covid-19 increased slightly to 59.37 percent of the total confirmed cases, while those who are under treatment saw a slight decrease to 33.62 percent. Meanwhile, the percentage of fatalities among Covid-19-affected Filipinos abroad remains at 7 percent,” the DFA said.

No new deaths were reported by its foreign service posts, it added.

Aside from monitoring the Covid-19 cases among Filipinos abroad, the DFA also continues to repatriate thousands of distressed nationals from different countries.

On Saturday night, some 256 overseas Filipino workers from Uzbekistan will be returning to Manila via a special flight coordinated by the DFA. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency