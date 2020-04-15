DFA records 32 new Covid-19 cases of Pinoys abroad

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday reported 32 new cases of overseas Filipinos who contracted coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Today, a total of 32 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, six new recoveries, and no new deaths have been recorded among overseas Filipinos across the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/Africa,” DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez said.

The number of Filipinos with Covid-19 abroad now totals 736. Of this number, 426 are undergoing treatment while 222 have recovered. The death toll is at 88.

As of April 15, there are 269 Covid-19 cases registered in the Asia Pacific region, 237 in Europe, 87 in Middle East/Africa, and 143 in the Americas.

Meñez said the DFA will continue to assist overseas Filipinos who may require help during the global coronavirus crisis.

“Today also marks the 16th consecutive day of DFA’s repatriation efforts since the Covid-19 outbreak. The DFA will tirelessly carry on with its commitment to assist our nationals abroad who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, the DFA facilitated the arrival of some 354 Filipino seafarers from Miami, USA. All the seafarers underwent thorough mandatory health inspection by the Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine upon disembarkation and will be subjected to a 14-day facility quarantine.

Carnival Cruises paid for the chartered flight while the ground transportation for the repatriates was provided by the United Philippines Lines (UPL), their manning agency. Source: Philippines News Agency