﻿DFA opens temporary off-site passport service in Pampanga

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday unveiled its 17th temporary off-site passport services (TOPs) at the Robinsons Starmills Pampanga here.

In an interview, DFA Assistant Secretary Senen Mangalile said the TOPs will ease the backlog of consular offices in the renewal of passports for tourists and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

He said TOPs can accommodate 300 applicants per day and eventually, the number will increase to 500.

“This will address the high demand for passport renewal slots per day,” Mangalile said.

The DFA official said to get a slot, applicants must first set an appointment through the DFA Online Appointment System at www.passport.gov.ph.

“Only those with fully accomplished printed appointments shall be accepted in the passport processing site,” he added.

Meanwhile, Robinsons Land Corp. External Affairs and Operations Support Director Irving Yu said government services are now made accessible and convenient to the public through their partnership with the DFA.

Some other TOPs sites are located at Robinsons Place Malolos, Robinsons Angeles, Robinsons Place Bacolod, and Robinsons Place Iloilo – each targeting to accept 500 slots per day.

Source: Philippines News Agency