DFA now accepts ePhilID for passport applications

The Department of Foreign Affairs – Office of Consular Affairs announced that it would be accepting the ePhilID as an accredited government-issued valid ID for passport applications starting Oct. 21, 2022.

The public may visit https://www.philsys.gov.ph/public-advisory-10/ to learn more about the digitized version of the PhilSys ID (National ID), the department said in a news release Friday.

To facilitate its use as a valid ID accepted for passport application, the public is advised that the details in the printed ePhilID must be clear, readable, and contain the same details as the presented documentary requirements during the passport application.

For more information regarding passport requirements, please visit https://dfa-oca.ph/passport/passport-requirements/.

Source: Philippines News Agency