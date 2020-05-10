DFA: No new Covid-19 cases, deaths among overseas Filipinos

No new cases and fatalities due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) were recorded by the country’s foreign service posts, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Sunday.

“While it could be that this is just a result of weekend dips in reporting, it is still worth taking note. Just as significant, the only reports that came in were of two Filipino patients who recovered in two different countries in Europe,” the DFA reported in its case bulletin.

To date, there are 2,178 confirmed cases among Filipinos abroad.

About 1,283 are undergoing treatment while 642 have recovered and have been discharged.

A total of 253 deaths among Filipinos in 46 countries have been recorded.

Source: Philippines News Agency