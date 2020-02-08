DFA monitors reported Pinoy coronavirus case in UAE

MANILA The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said it is monitoring the case of a Filipino in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly infected by coronavirus.

The department assured the public it will "fully coordinate" with UAE health authorities on the case.

"As per report that came today (Saturday) from the Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the concerned Filipino is under observation and is being given the necessary medical care in accordance with the highest standards in the UAE," the DFA said in a statement.

It also reminded all Filipinos in the UAE to follow the hygiene protocols of the MoHAP and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The department also advised the public to get accurate news from UAE health authorities and refrain from sharing on social media and digital messaging any unverified information.

In a report, the Emirates News Agency quoted MoHAP as saying that "two new cases of coronavirus" have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to seven.

The ministry identified the two as a Chinese and a Filipino national, who are now "under observation and necessary medical care."

The patients were reportedly identified through the continuous periodic screening being conducted by UAE in accordance with WHO standards for people with symptoms of the new coronavirus or the 2019-novel coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency