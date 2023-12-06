DFA Coordinates Repatriation of Remains of Two Filipinos Executed in China

Manila – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is working to repatriate the remains of two Filipinos executed in China for drug trafficking by the end of the week. DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza announced the effort on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, The two individuals were arrested in Guangdong in 2013 for possessing 11.872 kg of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu). The DFA had previously stated that the Philippine government provided all possible assistance to the families of the accused and made high-level political appeals to commute their sentences. However, the Chinese government, adhering to its internal laws, proceeded with upholding the death sentences.

The executions were carried out on November 24. In a statement on Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Manila emphasized that China treats all drug cases and foreign prisoners equally and fairly. The DFA, through the Philippine Consulate General in Guangzhou, is now focusing on bringing back the remains of the two Filipinos.