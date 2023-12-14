DFA brings ‘passport on wheels’ to Antique

MANILA: The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) brings its passport on wheels (POW) to Antique on Dec. 13 to 15 to provide a venue for Antiqueños to apply or renew their travel document. "The Antiqueños will be enjoying the DFA POW program, which is our way of bringing consular services closer to Filipinos," said DFA Consular Offices Coordinating Division acting Director Mark Joshua Ponce during the launching at the Robinsons Place in Antique on Wednesday. DFA brought to Antique 12 processors that can cater 2,300 applications in three days. As of Thursday, it has catered to 460 applicants, he said in a follow-up interview. The POW was a prelude to the opening of the DFA Consular Office in the province early next year. "With the blessing of the Office of the good Senator Loren B. Legarda and Congressman Antonio Agapito Legarda, together with our partners, the provincial and local government and Robinsons Land Corporation, we look forward to building the DFA Consular Office Antique that will serve the need s of Antiqueños," Ponce said. Ponce said the Philippine passports issued by the DFA will allow Antiqueños to enjoy their Constitutional right to travel freely outside of the country. The passports will have a 10-year validity that could be used for travel, or as an additional identification document. In a separate interview, Antique provincial board member Noel Alamis said the DFA Consular Office could boost the economy of the province because local businesses could easily get their passports for them to procure their merchandise abroad which they can sell in Antique. "There are goods that could be bought for cheaper prices in other countries and be sold here in Antique," said Alamis, chairperson of the Committee on Trade and Industry at the provincial board. Alamis said that before the POW, he went to the DFA Consular Office in Bacolod City to renew his passport, which entailed additional expenses for fare and accommodation. Source: Philippines News Agency