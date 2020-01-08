DFA assures continued assistance to kin of OFW killed in Kuwait

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday assured the family of Jeanelyn Villavende of continued assistance from the Philippine government in attaining justice for her murder in Kuwait.

They met with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Wednesday hours before the arrival of Villavende's remains in Manila.

During their meeting, Locsin vowed that the DFA will continue to provide legal and other appropriate assistance to the family until justice is served and perpetrators are punished.

The DFA, through the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, has commissioned a top-notch criminal lawyer to handle Villavende's case and has provided the family with PHP100,000 financial assistance.

Villavende's death at the hands of her employer's wife has sparked outrage in Manila prompting the government to impose a partial deployment ban in Kuwait, particularly on newly hired household service workers.

Based on initial reports, Villevende was beaten to death and was already dead when brought to a hospital. Attending nurses reported that she was "black and blue".

Villavende's family talked to her in October. On December 13, the family again called Jeanelyn but her female employer was the one who answered the call and said the OFW was busy.

The victim's employer is now detained in Kuwait.

Source: Philippines News Agency