DFA: 9 new coronavirus cases among overseas Filipinos

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday logged nine new coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) infections in Europe and the Asia Pacific, raising the total to 9,145.

The DFA likewise reported that recoveries rose to 5,369 after nine were added in its latest tally. On the other hand, one new fatality in the Middle East brings the death toll to 645.

The agency also confirmed one new report from a country in Europe, bringing the total number of countries and regions with confirmed cases among Filipinos to 68.

“With these new developments, the DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of Filipinos abroad to earnestly assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” it said in a statement.

As of this posting, the active cases among Filipinos abroad are 3,131 — at least 148 are currently undergoing treatment in the Asia Pacific region, 484 in Europe, 2,380 in the Middle East/Africa, and 119 in the Americas.

Source: Philippines News Agency