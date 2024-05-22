DFA: 5 Filipinos hurt in turbulence-hit SG flight still in hospital

MANILA: The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday said the five Filipinos onboard the Singapore Airlines that was hit by a severe turbulence en route from London to Singapore were among those hurt. In a message to reporters, DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said the five are still in a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. As of this posting, however, the DFA has yet to get information whether the Filipinos were among the severely injured passengers. Singapore Airlines announced earlier that five Filipinos were among the passengers of Flight SQ 321, where a British passenger died from suspected heart attack and at least 71 others were injured. The plane was reportedly about 10 hours into its flight and midway through meal service when the extreme turbulence struck, throwing the passengers who were not wearing seatbelts around the cabin and forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Thailand. The Philippine Embassy in Singapore said it is also coordinating with relevant authorities to attend to the welfare of the five Filipinos. 'We also express appreciation to Singapore and Thai authorities for their assistance,' it said in a statement. 'Let us offer our prayers for the soul of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of all passengers, including the flight crew members, who suffered on this flight due to extreme turbulence,' it added. Source: Philippines News Agency