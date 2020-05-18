DFA: 37 new Covid-19 cases, 3 new deaths among overseas Pinoys

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday reported 37 new Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing its total number to 2,397.

In its case bulletin, the DFA also reported two new recoveries and three new deaths in the Americas, Europe and Middle East or Africa.

No new reports were received from Asia and the Pacific.

The total number of recovered cases overseas is now 826, while the death toll has climbed to 277.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,294 Filipinos abroad are still undergoing treatment.

“Despite the decrease in the daily rate of recoveries reported through the DFA Foreign Service Posts today (Sunday), latest figures show that the total number of Filipinos abroad who recovered from Covid-19 at 826 cases is now almost three times more than the total fatalities and comprises about 34 percent of the total confirmed cases,” the DFA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency