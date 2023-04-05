DFA: 2+2 set next week; promoting reg’l security on agenda

The 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue between the Philippines and the United States is set on April 11, with steps to promote regional security on the agenda. In a statement Wednesday, the DFA said the meeting aimed to reaffirm both nations' commitment to advance common priorities as treaty allies. Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo and Defense officer in charge Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr. will lead the delegation in Washington DC and will discuss 'important global prosperity issues,' including energy security, strategic trade and investment cooperation, critical and emerging technologies and infrastructure, and supply chains. The 2+2 will provide an opportunity to 'substantively progress' in key areas of cooperation, including identifying concrete initiatives for promoting regional security, achieving mutual economic prosperity, modernizing the alliance, and countering terrorism and other transnational crimes, the DFA said. This third iteration of the 2+2 comes after a seven-year hiatus since the second Ministerial Dialogue was held in 2016. The US side will be led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III. While in Washington DC, Manalo will also speak at the CSIS ASEAN Leadership Forum, where he will share his insights about a new era in the alliance. The DFA said this would be in the context of the Philippines' pursuit of its own sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its efforts to advance a more peaceful and prosperous region.

Source: Philippines News Agency