DFA: 16 more overseas Filipinos contract coronavirus

Sixteen more Filipinos were afflicted with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) abroad, raising the overall tally to 10,339, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Wednesday.

It also logged 10 new recoveries and zero fatality, bringing the number to 6,581 and 773, respectively. Eight of the additional recoveries came from the Asia Pacific, with one each recorded from Europe and the Americas.

The active cases, meanwhile, stand at 2,985, of whom 325 are undergoing treatment in the Asia Pacific, 197 in Europe, 2,296 in the Middle East/Africa, and 167 in the Americas.

According to DFA, there are over 10 million Filipinos residing in about 195 countries worldwide, most of whom are overseas Filipino workers.

To date, the number of countries and regions with confirmed cases among overseas Filipinos is now at 77, with a new report from an additional state in Africa.

As of Sept. 12, more than 174,000 distressed nationals affected by the pandemic have been repatriated by the DFA since the outbreak began, 112,323 are land-based while 61,716 are seafarers. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency