DEWAN RAKYAT SPEAKER JOHARI HONOURED AT PLENARY SESSION OF JAPAN’S NATIONAL DIET

TOKYO, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul was honoured with a special introduction by his counterpart, Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives during the plenary session of the House of Representatives in the National Diet (Parliament) of Japan, here today. During the session, Nukaga welcomed Johari and the Malaysian Parliament delegation, who also received a thunderous round of applause from the Japanese legislators. Earlier, Johari paid a courtesy call on Nukaga at the National Diet building and exchanged perspectives on Malaysian and Japanese parliamentary matters. During the visit, Johari stated that the Malaysian Parliament of Malaysia is looking forward to learning more from the National Diet of Japan to create a world-class Parliament that enhances the capacity of Members of Parliament and staff. Johari said that the inter-parliamentary exchange will result in improved performance and increased public trust towards the institution. 'We hope to learn from the National Diet to enhance parliamentary capacity development and knowledge exchange, which will help build robust, people-centred parliamentary institutions at national and sub-national levels that have the capacity and durability to engage in key national priorities including the peace process, federalism, and constitutional reform,' he said. During the visit, Johari also paid a courtesy call on the President of Japan's House of Councillors Otsuji Hidehisa and was invited to visit the House of Councillors' Hall. In meetings with Johari, Nukaga and Hidehisa reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen ASEAN-Japan partnership, which has flourished since the commencement of dialogue in 1973. The discussion also focused on food security, renewable energy and a critical issue for both regions. They also discussed the potential for collaborative projects that leverage innovative technologies to promote sustainable energy solutions across ASEAN and Japan. The leaders also agreed on the necessity of developing robust strategies to enhance food security and resilience, ensuring that both ASEAN and Japan can sustainably support their populations. Japan expressed strong support for these initiatives and reiterated Japan's commitment to work closely with ASEAN to address these shared challenges. Johari is leading the Malaysian parliamentary delegation to Japan for a five-day visit starting yesterday. The diplomatic relationship between Japan and Malaysia was established in 1957. In 2023, Japan remained as Malaysia's fourth largest trading partner for nine successive years since 2015. Source: BERNAMA News Agency