ALOR SETAR, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor expressed appreciation for the readiness of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to listen to Kedah's requests regarding development projects in the state. Muhammad Sanusi said that during the Special Kedah State Development Meeting held earlier, the Prime Minister provided positive feedback to the state's requests and immediately approved several projects. "I thank the Prime Minister for visiting the states, and today in Kedah, it was harmonious, and we conveyed our aspirations to the Prime Minister. "The Prime Minister responded positively, for requests that could be approved, he approved them right away, and for those requiring detailed discussion with the ministries, he asked the relevant ministry's Secretary- General directly to look into them," he said after the meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here today. According to Muhammad Sanusi, a total of eight projects were proposed for Federal Government approval, in addition to several others that were included in the list. Among the projects proposed by the state government for Federal approval and fiscal assistance include infrastructure facilities in village areas and support for padI field maintenance. Muhammad Sanusi said that a solution to the relocation of residents in Kampung Bukit Malut, Langkawi, was also discussed, with the state government ready to assist the Federal Government. "The proposal came from the Minister (Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail) earlier... he suggested expediting the resolution of the issue in Bukit Malut, Langkawi, with cooperation between the Federal Government and the state, and we are ready for that," he said. Earlier, the Prime Minister spent more than an hour listening to the state's development briefing during the meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. Also present were Saifuddin Nasution, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek. Source: BERNAMA News Agency