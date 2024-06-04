DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER TO HEAD DELEGATION TO FIRST MALAYSIA-UAE JCC MEETING

PUTRAJAYA, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin will lead the Malaysian delegation to the first meeting of the Joint Committee for Cooperation (JCC) between Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi today. According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, the organisation of this JCC is in line with the enhancement of Malaysia-UAE relations to the level of strategic partnership since September 2022. The first Malaysia-UAE JCC meeting will be jointly chaired by Mohamad and UAE Minister of State, Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayeghan. A total of 16 areas of strategic cooperation between the two countries will be discussed, including defence, banking and finance, health, renewable energy, education, halal industry and science and technology. Mohamad is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Their discussions will focus on Malaysia-UAE bilateral relations, as well as regional and international affairs, particul arly the situations in the Middle East and Palestine. The UAE is Malaysia's second largest trading partner, the second largest export destination and the second largest import destination from the West Asian region. In 2023, Malaysia's total trade with the UAE increased by 5.4 per cent to RM39.63 billion (US$8.67 billion) compared to RM37.6 billion (US$8.53 billion) in the previous year. Source: BERNAMA News Agency