Deployment of VCMs for Cavite special polls set Feb. 18-19

MANILA: Vote counting machines (VCMs) and election paraphernalia will be deployed next weekend for the special polls in the 7th District of Cavite slated Feb. 25.

Deployment of 426 VCMs will proceed on Feb. 18 and 19 while simultaneous final testing in all 75 voting centers will be on Feb. 19, Commission on Elections chair George Garcia said in an interview over the weekend.

The printing of 355,184 official ballots started on Jan. 11.

The special automated polls will be held in the municipalities of Amadeo, Indang and Tanza, and Trece Martires City.

The special activity will elect the representative of Cavite’s 7th District in Congress, a post vacated by Jesus Crispin Remulla when he was appointed Department of Justice secretary shortly after the May 2022 polls.

The four candidates are independents Jose Angelito Aguinaldo, Melencio De Sagun Jr. and Michael Angelo Santos, and the Justice chief’s son, Crispin Diego Remulla, of the National Unity Party.

Sagun was a former mayor of Trece Martires while the younger Remulla was elected last year as the 7th District Board memb

Source: Philippines News Agency