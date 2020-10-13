Deployment of newly hired workers to Mali suspended

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) has temporarily suspended the deployment of newly-hired Filipino workers to Mali due to the political instability in the African country.

In Governing Board Resolution No. 14, Series of 2020, the agency said the would-be overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) bound for the said nation will not be allowed to leave the country.

“Now, Therefore, the POEA Governing Board, in a meeting duly convened, Resolves as it is hereby resolved, to impose a temporary suspension on the processing and deployment of newly-hired OFWs bound for Mali,” said the resolution signed on September 25 and released on Tuesday.

The measure came after the Department of Foreign Affairs informed the Department of Labor and Employment in a letter dated September 15 that it has raised Alert Level 2 (Restriction Phase) in Mail due to the recent military coup that led to the detention and resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

“Whereas, the current political instability in the country worse san already dangerous security situation where extremist groups continue to operate,” it added.

However, returning Filipino workers with existing contracts are allowed to go back to the host country.

“Whereas, under Alert Level 2, the processing and deployment of workers shall be allowed only for OFWs returning to their current employers with existing employment contracts,” it said.

“The processing and deployment of vacationing/returning workers to the said country shall, however, be allowed, subject to their compliance with documentation requirements,” the resolution added.

The agency reminded Filipinos in Mali to be cautious and postpone unnecessary travel.

“Likewise, the reminding overseas Filipinos in Mali are advised to restrict non-essential movement due to the instability,” the POEA said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency