MANILA: Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Tuesday lauded the Department of Education's (DepEd) decision to free teachers from non-teaching tasks, calling it a move that would significantly contribute to the overall improvement of the country's education system. The DepEd has issued Department Order 002, prohibiting teachers from performing administrative tasks, such as personnel administration; property and physical facilities custodianship; general administrative support; financial management; records management; and the management of programs, such as feeding, school disaster risk and reduction management, and other related programs. Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, said the move would also enable teachers to focus on their lessons and improve their teaching skills. "This step contributes significantly to the overall improvement of the education system, potentially creating a possible ripple effect on student outcomes and the education sector's efficiency," he said in a sta tement. The exclusion of non-teaching tasks for public school teachers is a key provision in Gatchalian's proposed Senate Bill (SB) 2493 or Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers. SB 2493 also advocates for the hiring of adequate non-teaching staff who will perform administrative tasks. It mandates DepEd to fill up all non-teaching positions and determine the standard class size for each level based on international standards and teachers handling large classes will receive a corresponding honorarium. Citing the findings of the 2nd Congressional Commission on Education titled "Miseducation: The Failed System of Philippine Education," Gatchalian highlighted that despite efforts to alleviate teachers' workloads, they continue to bear the burden of about 50 administrative and ancillary tasks. "Mahalagang hakbang ang pag-aalis ng mga non-teaching tasks sa ating mga guro upang matiyak na matututukan na nila ang pagtuturo sa ating mga mag-aaral. Gayundin, ang Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teach ers (RMCPST) ay magtataguyod sa kapakanan ng ating mga guro," (It is worth removing the non-teaching tasks from our teachers and ensuring that they focus on teaching our students. The RCMPST will look after the welfare of our teachers),' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency