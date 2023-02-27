DepEd: Working across sectors to address classroom shortage

MANILA: A Department of Education (DepEd) official on Monday called for a whole-of-society approach to address the perennial problem of classroom shortage.

In a speech, DepEd Undersecretary for School Infrastructure and Facilities Epimaco Densing III said support from various sectors will help solve infrastructure challenges.

“We want to make sure that we have non-government organizations, private institutions, civil society organizations, and development partners to bring in the additional funding for us to add more classrooms outside of the budget provided for by the government, and this is something that all of us need to realize,” he said during the National Planning Conference on the School Building Program in Zambales province.

Undersecretary for Administration Kristian Ablan said the DepEd field offices must be resourceful in addressing the problem.

“Let’s think out of the box, RDs (regional directors) and SDSs (school division superintendents), let’s discuss how we can be more efficient in planning and using the BEFF (Basic Educational and Facilities Fund) but not just limit it to that,” he said.

Ablan said the DepEd body should look into other possible means to build classrooms.

Meanwhile, the DepEd’s field offices expressed elation over the renewal of coordination between the DepEd and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“If there are state-of-the-art and complete school facilities, the commitment of teachers will be renewed and the achievement of learners will also definitely increase,” DepEd SOCCKSARGEN regional director Carlito Rocafort said.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte earlier vowed to prioritize addressing infrastructure challenges in DepEd which affect students’ learning spaces.

Duterte said 6,000 classrooms are targeted to be built this year, with DepEd allocating PHP15.6 billion in funds for the construction of new school buildings.

Source: Philippines News Agency