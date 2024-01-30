DepEd urged to include foreign language learning in K to 12

MANILA: The House of Representatives on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the Department of Education (DepEd) to integrate foreign language studies, other than English, into the K to 12 Basic Education program. The chamber adopted House Resolution 1502, which calls for foreign language learning within the basic education curriculum to improve the employability of K to 12 graduates. Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan, author of the measure, said foreign language skills shall reinforce the competitive advantage of Filipino students in the global labor markets of the 21st century. "The whole world has become a global village with integrated multilingual labor markets, thus creating a strong demand for workers with foreign language skills," Libanan said in a statement. He noted that global corporations based in the United States, China and Japan prefer hiring staff who can speak a second foreign language besides English. "Filipino graduates equipped with foreign language skills shall reinforce the labor exp ort strategy that has made the Philippines the world's fourth largest recipient of foreign exchange remittances from overseas workers, next only to India, Mexico, and China," he said. Libanan said the proposal would be in line with Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte's goal to make the basic education curriculum produce more competent, job-ready, active, and responsible citizens of the country. During her Basic Education Report (BER) 2024 on Jan. 25, Duterte said DepEd is now preparing for the nationwide phased implementation of the MATATAG K-10 Curriculum, the rollout of the National Math Program and the National Science and Technology Program, and the institutionalization of their comprehensive Peace Education Program which are the results of thorough review and utilization of the results of both national and international assessments. MATATAG stands for MAke the curriculum relevant to produce competent and job-ready, active, and responsible citizens; TAke steps to accelerate delivery of basic education facilities and services; TAke good care of learners by promoting learner well-being, inclusive education, and a positive learning environment; and Give support to teachers to teach better. "We will push forward. We will not be deterred until we bend the curve until we fulfill the dream of every Filipino child," Duterte assured. Source: Philippines News Agency