DepEd to inspect 195 schools affected by Masbate quake

LEGAZPI CITY: The Department of Education in Bicol (DepEd-5) will conduct an assessment and validation in schools initially reported to have sustained damages caused by the magnitude 6.0 earthquake that rocked Batuan town in Masbate province early last week.

In a statement, Gilbert Sadsad, DepEd-Bicol director, said the validation intends to determine the structural integrity of schools to ensure the safe resumption of in-person classes in the affected areas.

"Based on damages report from the DepEd Bicol’s disaster risk reduction management team, there are 195 schools in the Schools Division Office of Masbate Province and Masbate City reported to have incurred damages in school infrastructure with 57 classrooms that are totally damaged, 195 with major damage on classrooms that can be repaired and 692 classrooms with minor damages that can be repaired through the use of school maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE)," he said.

Sadsad said the validation team is composed of engineers from the DepEd 5, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and municipal engineers in Masbate.

"Schools with reported damage shall not be used unless their structural integrity is inspected and certified to be safe for use by either municipal engineers, DPWH engineers, or DepEd engineers," he said.

Non-infrastructure damages recorded included 72 pieces of furniture and other equipment and 21 computer sets and learning materials.

Meanwhile, in-person classes in schools with no reported damages have resumed as per order of the local government units.

However, Sadsad said necessary adjustments to learning delivery such as shifting classes or conduct of modular distance learning will be implemented to compensate for the shortage of classrooms in the affected schools

