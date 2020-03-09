DepEd suspends national, regional activities

The Department of Education (DepEd) has suspended all national and regional activities which require travel and congregation of schools, division, and regions amid the continuing threat of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In Department Memorandum No. 034, series 2020, issued Monday, the DepEd said only the ongoing National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) and the National Festival of Talents (NFOT) will proceed.

The regional athletic meets are also suspended until further notice.

The department required organizers of national and regional activities to report the suspended activities to the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service.

"All division and district activities that involve the gathering or congregation of various schools in cities and municipalities where there have been Department of Health (DOH)-confirmed local cases of Covid-19 - Taguig City and San Juan City, National Capital Region -- are suspended," the DepEd said.

Activities that involve gathering of learners within the school may proceed provided that all personnel and learners exhibiting respiratory infections must not attend and applicable health guidelines are strictly observed.

"Personnel and learners exhibiting respiratory infections shall be referred to appropriate health personnel for proper evaluation and/or referral to a hospital if needed," the DepEd added.

It reminded all its personnel and learners to use and share only verified and up-to-date information from reliable and official sources such as the World Health Organization, the DOH, DepEd, and other concerned government agencies.

It also instructed schools and offices to share only from these sources when disseminating information on social media and other platforms.

Source: Philippines News Agency