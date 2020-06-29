DepEd says 15.3M learners enroll for incoming school year

The Department of Education (DepEd) reported that 15,299,870 learners have enrolled in public and private schools nationwide for school year 2020-2021 which begins in August.

Data from the department show that as of June 29, a day before enrollment period ends, there are 14,663,514 learners enrolled in public schools and 625,100 in private schools.

Region 4A logged the highest number of enrollees at 2,289,031 while the Cordillera Administrative Region logged the lowest number of enrollees at 262,578.

The enrollees are from kindergarten to senior high school, as well as learners with disabilities and those taking alternative learning system.

The department reminded learners who intend to study in public schools to enroll on or before June 30. Learner enrollment survey forms should be submitted remotely or via drop boxes.

Parents and learners are urged to contact the nearest division office or school for questions on enrollment.

Source: Philippines News Agency