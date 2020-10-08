DepEd reports ‘100% enrollment’ in public schools

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday reported it has achieved “100 percent enrollment” in public schools nationwide for the school year 2020 to 2021 which opened October 5.

Latest enrollment data from the department show that a total of 22,587,496 learners have enrolled in public schools which is 14,573 higher compared to the number of enrollees last year at 22,572,923.

In private schools, there are a total of 2.18 million learners enrolled. Combined, the overall enrollment tally nationwide is 24.8 million.

Region-4A (Calabarzon) logged the highest number of enrollees with 3,421,256 while the Cordillera Administrative Region recorded the lowest with 400,105.

The enrollees were from kindergarten to senior high school, as well as learners with disabilities and those taking the alternative system.

During a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said current enrollment is “higher than the 80 percent adjusted number which was assigned to the DepEd by the National Economic and Development Authority”.

Source: Philippines News Agency