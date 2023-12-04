DepEd Recognized as Most Trusted, Top Performing Agency by OCTA

Manila - The Department of Education (DepEd) in the Philippines has been acknowledged as the most trusted and top-performing national government agency.

According to Philippines News Agency, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte highlighted this recognition as evidence of the agency's correct direction.

During the DepEd flag-raising ceremony on Monday, Undersecretary Michael Poa conveyed Duterte's message, as she was on bed rest following her doctor's advice. In her message, Duterte praised the DepEd team for their hard work, describing it as the best Christmas gift they could give themselves. She expressed gratitude and optimism about the promise of the MATATAG Agenda, emphasizing the nation's support for the agency. Duterte also stressed the importance of integrity, professionalism, and public service as gifts to the Filipino people, especially the learners.

12 Days of Christmas

Additionally, the DepEd launched its "12 Days of Christmas" campaign themed "Makulay ang Pasko ng Pamilyang Pilipino" (The Christmas of every Filipino family is colorful). This initiative celebrates love, optimism, and resilience, featuring the creativity of Filipino learners. Activities include carolling for a cause, gift-giving, and outreach events with indigenous peoples and persons deprived of liberty. On Wednesday, a nationwide tree planting activity is scheduled as a "Christmas gift" for Filipino children, with the campaign commencing with a national thanksgiving mass and a family day. Duterte encouraged the celebration of Filipino values and reflection on lessons learned.