DepEd oversees transfer of 14 Embo schools from Makati to Taguig

MANILA: The Department of Education (DepEd) attributed the orderly transition of 14 schools in the Enlisted Men's Barrio (Embo) villages to the "collective resolve' of the Makati and Taguig local government units (LGUs). "While there are still specific issues and appeals that shall be left to the final determination of the proper authorities, the transition has been finally concluded through the collective resolve of the parties in ensuring the unhampered delivery of basic education services," the DepEd said in a news release Monday. Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, and Makati City Mayor Abby Binay signed an agreement last year for the full transition of the public schools' operations from Makati to Taguig beginning 2024. Under the agreement, the Schools Division of Taguig-Pateros will now manage and operate the 14 schools -- Makati Science High School, Comembo Elementary School, Rizal Elementary School, Pembo Elementary School, Benigno 'Ninoy' S. Aqu ino High School, Tibagan High School, Fort Bonifacio Elementary School, Fort Bonifacio High School, Pitogo Elementary School, Pitogo High School, Cembo Elementary School, East Rembo Elementary School, West Rembo Elementary School and South Cembo Elementary School. "The Department of Education is grateful for the cooperation and commitment of the City Government of Taguig and Makati towards an orderly transition of the schools affected by the Supreme Court's decision," the DepEd added. DepEd - National Capital Region Director Gilbert Sadsad and all members of the transition committee were also recognized for their efforts. The agency stepped in to directly supervise the 14 schools as stated in Department Order No. 23 issued Aug. 16, 2023. The order said the Office of the Secretary shall 'directly supervise the management and administration of all 14 schools, pending a transition plan, effective immediately.' It was followed by DepEd's announcement that a transition committee will be created which will be composed of representatives from the agency and the cities of Taguig and Makati oversee the transition plan. Source: Philippines News Agency