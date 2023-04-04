DepEd, NTF-ELCAC warn teachers, youth vs. front groups’ agitators

The Department of Education (DepEd) and National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on Tuesday warned public school teachers and the youth to remain vigilant in joining groups that are considered legal fronts of communist groups. The agencies made the warning following tirades of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) against DepEd amid terrorist attacks in Masbate, Camarines Sur and Rizal. In a press conference, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said that although it is not illegal to join organizations, it is important to identify the organizations' nature. "No, we will not abridge the freedom of our teachers to join these organizations or for these organizations to conduct their activity whatever they want. But kahit papayagan natin sila sa activities nila dahil di naman natin sila mapipigilan (even if we allow them in their activities because we cannot stop them), we will not condone teachers who commit or engage in criminal activities," he said. Officials discussed their stance on organizations like the ACT, which is said to be "linked to underground mass organizations." "That's why I call on the teachers, including those who are members of the ACT, to be more vigilant. They should be discriminating. And try to understand, evaluate them and check their profile for themselves, as to where their leaders are directing them. Listen to what they are saying," NTF-ELCAC executive director Ernesto Torres Jr. said. Torres said that although the majority of ACT members are not part of the underground propaganda, the profile and intent of its core leaders must be tested. "Majority of them are not really aware that they are supporting the underground mass organization which is KaGuMa. KaGuMa is Katipunan ng mga Gurong Makabayan... Their core leaders in ACT, we can confidently say that they are part of KaGuMa, that they are party members of the CPP-NPA-NDF. So what we should be dealing with are those agitators within the ACT," he said. The NTF-ELCAC described agitators as individuals or leaders who operate with the intent to agitate others, leading them to doing something criminal or socially unacceptable. Attack patterns in peace zones Meanwhile, the DepEd and NTF-ELCAC expressed serious concern about the recent attacks of the New People's Army (NPA) near schools, which should be considered peace zones. Torres said a pattern was observed in these attacks. "The NTF-ELCAC is really alarmed and horrified by the pattern of ruthless indiscriminate attacks of the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People's Army near our public schools in flagrant and utter disregard for the welfare and safety of thousands of young pupils, mentors, and their communities," he said. The observed pattern includes the placing of CPP-NPA propaganda banners in areas just a few hundred meters away from schools. Torres said government armed forces are mandated to take down such propaganda materials. However, upon their removal, soldiers ended up being harmed by improvised explosive devices, he said. "Targeting them as places to ambush government troops and initiate firefights deserves the strongest condemnation by the entire country," he added. Torres said this is not a single incident, but a series of attacks particularly with five reported attacks in Masbate, and another same pattern in Camarines Sur. The reported attacks started as early as January this year. "Grabe naman 'yung trauma, I think, na naramdaman ng ating learners, teachers, and non-teaching personnel noong nagpuputukan na sa labas ng ating paaralan (The trauma, I think, are worse for our learners, teachers and non-teaching personnel while firefights happen outside their schools)," Poa said. According to DepEd, around 64,237 learners and 3,133 personnel in 165 schools in Masbate, Camarines Sur and Rizal were affected by the temporary suspension of in-person learning following the reported terrorist attacks. Learners were then shifted to alternative delivery modes. The DepEd assured to intensify intergovernmental coordination to ensure the safety of learners. "Mayroon na tayong dina-draft right now na MOA with PNP. So that is something na kapag na-finalize (We are already drafting a memorandum of understanding with the Philippine National Police right now. So that's something once finalized), we would like to announce to the public," Poa added. The two agencies urged the youth and teachers to remain vigilant in schools and in joining groups that may have questionable intent in the long run.

Source: Philippines News agency