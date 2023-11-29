DepEd Leyte Urges Mayors to Help Track Down School Dropouts

Leyte, Philippines - The Department of Education (DepEd) in Leyte is seeking the assistance of local mayors in its effort to encourage young learners who have dropped out of school this year to resume their studies. This appeal was made by DepEd Leyte schools division superintendent Mariza Magan to the League of Municipalities in the Philippines Leyte chapter, led by Palo town Mayor Remedios Petilla, during a stakeholder's meeting on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, 383,515 learners were enrolled at the beginning of the school year, but currently, only 377,631 are attending classes. Magan noted that the need to find jobs to support families is one of the most common reasons for students dropping out. Other reasons include lack of interest, poverty, transfer of residence, and family problems.

Magan proposed that municipalities explore alternative modes of instruction to help these children and teenagers complete their basic education. One solution she suggested is the establishment of night classes in secondary schools, which could provide a viable option for those unable to attend regular day classes. Currently, Alangalang town is the only area in the province of Leyte that offers night classes, with 56 students enrolled.

Magan emphasized the need for support from local government officials to locate all school-age children who are not currently in classrooms. She suggested that child mapping could be an effective strategy. Additionally, Magan recommended that local government units could implement programs to support students, such as providing school supplies and free transportation, to reduce the risk of them dropping out of school.