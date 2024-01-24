DepEd launches mental health, feeding programs

MANILA: Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte led the launching on Wednesday of the Department of Education's (DepEd) School-based Feeding Program and Mental Health Program dubbed "Batang Matatag: Nourishing Minds, Strengthening Bodies" held at Esteban Abada Elementary School in Quezon City. In an ambush interview, Duterte urged all sectors to support the programs stressing its importance for learners of basic education. "Dapat maintindihan ng lahat na kailangan nating suportahan ang ating mga kabataan hindi lang sa academics nila, kasama na yung sa kanilang mental at nutritional health (Everyone should understand that we need to support our youth not only in academics, but also their mental and nutritional health)," she said. "Nakakaapekto din kasi yung gutom ang isang bata na pumapasok sa paaralan. Nakakaapekto sa kanyang pag-intindi at pag-aaral kaya pinaglaban namin na dumoble ang budget ng School-based Feeding Program at Mental Health Program (Children who are hungry going to school a re also affected. It affects their comprehension and study that's why we worked to double the budget of School-based Feeding Program and Mental Health Program)," she added. From PHP3.3 billion in 2022, the budget for DepEd's feeding program increased to PHP11.7 billion for School Year 2024-2025, which translates to PHP25 per meal and the program's expansion to a total of 220 feeding days. The allocation for DepEd's Mental Health Program likewise increased from PHP97.2 million last year to PHP210 million this year which will be utilized to hire more mental health personnel in schools; download program support funds to field offices; and salary grade increase for registered psychologists. Duterte admitted though that the Philippine government's allocation for basic education is "still far from the ideal spending per student" which is understandable considering that there are other agencies with more pressing concerns that need to be addressed. Source: Philippines News Agency