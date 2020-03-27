DepEd gives aid to Covid-19 infected official

The Department of Education (DepEd) has provided hospitalization assistance for its schools division official in Mandaluyong City who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement on Friday, the DepEd reported that it has checked on the official’s colleagues who had been in close contact with him prior to his hospitalization.

“None of them has exhibited respiratory symptoms so far,” the DepEd said.

As the official visited the National Festival of Talents (NFOT), the DepEd also checked on the status of the NFOT and National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) delegates who had been on precautionary home quarantine when both activities ended.

“Overall, we have monitored a small number of participants that were classified as patients under investigation, but there is no link that can be established to the patient from Mandaluyong. We remain hopeful that we will be able to clear the precautionary period without any further incident, in light of the heightened measures we adopted for the NSPC and NFOT,” the DepEd said.

Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has instructed his staff “to perform an extensive contact tracing to ensure effective containment” of the disease. Source: Philippines News Agency