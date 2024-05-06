MANILA: The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday urged school heads to ensure the safety of learners and teachers in the upcoming end-of-school-year (EOSY) moving up and graduation ceremonies amid the high heat index in various parts of the country that is expected to persist until the end of May. "If possible, these will be conducted indoors with proper ventilation or sa ating mga (or in our) covered courts," DepEd Undersecretary and Spokesperson Michael Poa said in a zoom interview. "Kung wala talagang magagamit na covered courts, pinapaalalahanan lang po natin ang ating school heads na gawin ito sa mga oras ng araw na hindi matindi iyong sikat ng araw at hindi matindi iyong init para sa safety ng ating (If there are no covered courts to use, we are reminding our school heads to conduct these during the time of the day when the heat not so high for the safety of our) learners, teachers and other school personnel, even parents present at that time," he said. Poa also reminded school heads of DepEd Me morandum 23, series of 2024, which states that "No DepEd personnel shall be allowed to collect any kind of contribution or fee for the graduation or moving up ceremony." All expenses related to the activity shall be charged to the schools Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE), he said. Poa said EOSY rites should also be moved within the school calendar to properly compensate teachers. Under the memorandum, schools may conduct their EOSY rites from May 29 to 31. Source: Philippines News Agency