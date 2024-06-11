DepEd-Dumaguete launches ‘Tapat Dapat’ transparency platform

DUMAGUETE: The Department of Education (DepEd)-Dumaguete City Schools Division has launched its "Tapat Dapat 1.0" transparency platform for stakeholders to access information on the division's activities and operations, an official said Tuesday. In an interview, Dr. Edmark Ian Cabio, Assistant City Schools Superintendent and main proponent of Tapat Dapat 1.0, said the system was created by their in-house Information and Technology (IT) department. Tapat Dapat is loosely translated as "Honesty a Must." 'The platform/system will be made accessible to the public. All DepEd divisions are encouraged to provide a venue for stakeholders to be updated on projects, programs, activities funded by government, such as MOOE (maintenance and other operating expenses), in the schools under their jurisdiction,' Cabio said. In Dumaguete City, 25 elementary and secondary schools will be hooked up to the said platform, he added. Cabio said the bookkeepers and administrative officers will encode in the e-transparency board all information related to MOOE spending of every school. He said a training is set for these personnel before the platform/system will be up and running by next week. Source: Philippines News Agency