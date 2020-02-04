DepEd clarifies only February events postponed amid nCoV threat

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday clarified that only events and activities slated for February will be postponed amid the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) scare.

"Secretary (Leonor) Briones has announced that the Department will issue a memorandum giving details on the postponement of specific national DepEd events usually held in February such as the (National Science and Technology Fair, National Festival of Talents and National Schools Press Conference)," the department said in a Facebook post.

The agency also clarified that Palarong Pambansa is not included in the list as it will be held in Marikina City from May 1 to 9.

"A complete copy of the memorandum will be released and posted at www.deped.gov.ph and DepEd Philippines Facebook page as soon as possible for the guidance of the public," it added.

In a Senate hearing on the government's response to the 2019-nCoV, Briones said schools are discouraged from holding field trips in the meantime to ensure learners' protection.

"We have been advised to take care of exposing our children to public places. So, right now, the policy is a temporary postponement of all these activities," Briones said.

"Regarding the suspension of classes in relation to nCoV, we take our cue from the Department of Health (DOH)," she added.

As of Tuesday noon, the DOH reported a total of 102 persons under investigation for suspected nCoV cases.

Of this number, 90 patients are admitted to various hospitals while 12 have been discharged.

The number of confirmed nCoV cases in the country stands at two, with one death.

Source: Philippines News Agency