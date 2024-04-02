DepEd-Calabarzon orders virtual classes to spare kids from heat

Laguna: A Department of Education-Calabarzon (DepEd-4A) order paving the way for the holding of virtual classes to prevent students from suffering heat strokes will take effect on Wednesday. Regional Director Alberto Escobarte issued Regional Memorandum No. 233 Series of 2024 on Monday after the heat index reached 40 degrees Celsius. The official said that the directive to temporarily hold Modular Distance Learning (MDL) is intended 'to avoid putting learners' and teachers' health at risk.' He mentioned that the Regional Management Committee unanimously agreed that 40 degrees Celsius is the minimum threshold for the suspension of face-to-face classes and the eventual adoption of MDL. 'As temperature is unbearable and poses a health risk even without reaching the threshold, the school head may suspend the face-to-face classes and advise the adoption of MDL subject to the condition that a report be submitted to the Office of the Superintendent," he stated in the memorandum. Escobarte also ordered the adopt ion of preventive measures such as starting classes early, having limited outdoor activities, coordinating with local government units for emergency plans and securing access to support and resources as well as other relevant measures applicable in their local context, among others. Source: Philippines News Agency