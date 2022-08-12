DepEd-C. Luzon registers 2.1M learners vs. last year’s 1.8M

Over 2.1 million learners in Central Luzon have so far registered for the new school year, the Department of Education-Central Luzon (DepEd-3) reported on Wednesday.

Based on the latest data from the Learner Information System as of Aug. 9, a total of 2,105,938 students have enrolled in the region since July 25.

In 2021, the number of enrollees in Central Luzon was more than 1.8 million, which shows an increase of over 300,000.

Of the current figures, 1,768,298 are enrolled in public schools, 331,769 in private schools, and 5,871 in local universities/colleges and state universities/colleges (LUCs/SUCs).

DepEd Regional Director May B. Eclar said the number is expected to increase as enrollment is still ongoing until Aug. 22.

Eclar said there are three ways to register -- in-person, remote and drop box enrollment.

She likewise said that Alternative Learning System (ALS) students can also enroll in-person or digital.

Meanwhile, Eclar thanked the local chief executives and other stakeholders in the region for their cooperation in the conduct of Brigada Eskwela which will run until Aug. 26.

“Brigada Eskwela is not just cleaning of schools, painting and doing necessary repairs in school It spells out the true love of every Filipino, as it expresses Filipino values and premium given to education and the support they showed to our schools for the sublime cause of education,” she said in a statement.

Eclar has called on education partners and stakeholders to continue their support not just for the physical improvement of schools but also for the recovery of the learners from the effects of the pandemic.

“DepEd cannot do it alone. We need those who have stakes in education to be involved in our recovery plans. Our stakeholders play a vital role to accomplish our goals. Without their support, our efforts in the DepEdwill be futile. Thus, the Brigada Eskwela for this school year is not just a call, para sa paghahanda para sa ligtas na balik eskwela (in preparation for the safe return to schools). But this is also a call para sa pagtutulungan para sa pagbangon ng ating mga mag-aaral mula sa epekto ng pandemya (for cooperation in the recovery of our learners from the effect of the pandemic),” she added.

She assured that the DepEd has been initiating activities and programs that will ensure the safety of the more than two million learners in Central Luzon

Source: Philippines News Agency