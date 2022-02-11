﻿DepEd boosts homeschooling program

The Department of Education (DepEd) has strengthened its homeschooling program as an alternative delivery mode (ADM).

Introduced in 1997, the homeschooling program is designed as one of the ADMs offered by any public or private school as a response to the needs of learners who are unable to attend formal school due to medical conditions or family circumstances.

“Aside from our current interventions, we have strengthened our Homeschooling Program to ensure our learners have choices in attaining quality education,” Education Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones said in a news release on Thursday.

“This will help our learners who need more regular parental support and supervision, especially in our current public health situation,” she added.

In DepEd Order No. 001, s. 2022, the department has updated its guidelines, standards, and procedures for the said program, which offers families options in deciding on and addressing their children’s access issues.

The revised policy indicates that if the country remains in a state of emergency, the focus of the instruction shall be on the Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELCs). If the MELCs are no longer used in subsequent school years, the K to 12 Curriculum will be implemented for the program.

The order also highlights that parents or guardians are responsible for monitoring their children’s work and progress and are the primary agents of the teacher-learning process, including its design and execution.

Meanwhile, school heads are instructed to assign a homeschool coordinator who will be in charge of enrolling learners, monitoring their progress, and providing support to parents or guardians during the implementation.

Homeschool learners should also be provided with textbooks and modules in print or digital format, as well as a conducive learning space at home and a learning plan that indicates the learning area, learning competencies, and learning tasks.

To identify their academic level, strengths and weaknesses, and knowledge learned throughout the year, all learners enrolled in the program shall take the National Career Assessment Examination and the National Achievement Test.

The homeschool program may be offered by both public and private schools as an ADM.

Private schools are required to obtain a permit to offer the program while public schools should obtain the authorization of the regional officer.

Source: Philippines News Agency