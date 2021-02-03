DepEd-Bicol reminds personnel on proper use of social media

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Bicol is reminding all public school officials and personnel to be extra cautious in using social media and online communication platforms.

Mayflor Marie Jumamil, DepEd-Bicol spokesperson, in an interview on Tuesday, said the reminder was formalized thru a memorandum for all personnel to improve their service delivery, efficiency, and productivity especially in this time of a health crisis.

“Every time there is a meeting, our regional director always gives us reminders to be extra careful in using social media after he also observed some post that is inappropriate and sometimes defamatory,” Jumamil said.

She said the memorandum also aims to protect the name of the agency.

Gilbert Sadsad, DepEd-Bicol regional director, in a statement emphasized that DepEd employees, as civil servants, are bound to use social media responsibly, aligned with the provision of RA 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of Public Officials and Employees.

“As educators, we should be more conscious of our sphere of influence and only engage in online discussions if we can add value to the discourse,” Sadsad said.

He also encouraged DepEd personnel to promote online posts that dignify other people or entities rather than engaging in libelous remarks which are violative of the existing law. He reminded them to use social media in moderation so as not to interfere with their official work and duties.

Sadsad likewise encouraged his colleagues from the private sector to adopt the same basic and responsible social media practices.

The official advised all DepEd employees in Bicol to observe basic and responsible acts in using social media such as fact-checking / verification of information sourced from online platforms, ensuring online post would promote respect and trust to the department, and ensuring that online posts will not directly tarnish the image of the department, its personnel, and the civil service in general.

The DepEd Central Office, through the Public Affairs Services, is now crafting a social media policy to guide all its employees on the proper and responsible use of various digital platforms of communication.