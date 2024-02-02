DepEd Bicol aims to enroll nearly 580K learners for SY 2024-2025

LEGAZPI: The Department of Education in Bicol (DepEd-5) is targeting at least 577,340 learners to enroll in Kindergarten, Grades 1, 7, and 11 for school year (SY) 2024-2025, an education official said Friday. In an interview, DepEd-5 information office chief Mayflor Marie Jumamil said they are optimistic in reaching the target due to the DepEd's early registration campaign both for the public and private schools throughout the region. Since the early registration started last Jan. 27, she said, around 25,917 learners have already enrolled for the upcoming school year. The early registration period will end on Feb. 23. Jumamil said the early registration campaign is expected to significantly contribute to the accurate forecasting of student numbers, and facilitate effective planning for educational institutions across the Bicol region. "All public elementary and secondary schools were also directed to consistently update or encode information in the early registration facility of the Learner Information Sy stem (LIS) using school head or school administrator accounts. Schools were also mandated to utilize either print or electronic copies of the Basic Education Enrollment Form for accurate capturing of necessary information regarding incoming Kindergarten, Grades 1, 7, and 11 learners, among other data," she said. Meanwhile, DepEd-5 regional director Gilbert Sadsad said the primary objective of the early registration campaign is to streamline the enrollment process and gather essential information about incoming students at an early stage. "This initiative aims to identify potential challenges in the enrollment process and allocate resources efficiently to ensure a smooth opening of the academic year," he said in a statement. Under a DepEd memorandum dated Jan. 22, 2024, the preferred method for the early registration campaign is face-to-face. However, schools may also explore alternative options for collecting registration forms. Source: Philippines News Agency