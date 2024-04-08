DepEd: Asynchronous classes in public schools on Monday

MANILA: The Department of Education (DepEd) said there would be no face-to-face classes in all public schools nationwide on Monday. "In order to allow learners to complete pending assignments, projects, and other requirements, all public schools nationwide shall implement ASYNCHRONOUS CLASSES/DISTANCE LEARNING on Monday, 08 April 2024," it said in an advisory on Sunday. April 8 is followed by two consecutive regular holidays -- April 9 (Araw ng Kagitingan or Day of Valor) and April 10 (Eid'l Fitr or Feast of Ramadan). The DepEd added that both teaching and non-teaching personnel were also not required to report to their workstations. DepEd Undersecretary Michael Poa said the suspension of in-person classes shall allow public school learners and teachers to accomplish pending tasks during the holidays from Tuesday to Wednesday. "Basically, since ipit rin siya sa holidays (because it's between two holidays) best time for learners to use the time to complete pending matters that they need to complete," he t old reporters in a Viber message. Poa, however, clarified that the suspension of face-to-face learning is not due to the high heat index in various areas in the country. "Kaya po hindi nag-bla-blanket suspension due to heat is because iba-iba po ang situation ng (The reason why we're not implementing blanket suspension due to heat because the situation is different in) 47,000 public schools across the country," he added. He reiterated that school heads have the discretion to implement alternative delivery modes (ADM). Private schools, meanwhile, are not covered by the advisory but allowed to implement asynchronous classes, the DepEd added. Source: Philippines News Agency